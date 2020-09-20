Breeze Inn Kicks Off Oktoberfest

Even though the event is a bit different because of COVID-19, it didn't put a stop to the polka music.

LAKEWOOD, Minn. – The Breeze Inn in Lakewood kicked off its annual Oktoberfest event this weeekend.

Even though the event is a bit different because of COVID-19, it didn’t put a stop to the polka music.

The Polkarobics band was there on Sunday playing at the restaurant and bar.

Instead of the usual one big tent, there’s a small open-air tent with plenty of socially distant tables in the grass.

The Breeze Inn is also serving up local Oktoberfest beer along with all kinds of German-inspired food.

“All the events got canceled this year so if you can have a beautiful day like this and have music and food and you can bring your kids and your dog and sit outside and we are out in the county so you can be outside and sit in the grass here and there are not a lot of restaurants where you can do that,” says Kate Waggoner, the co-owner of the Breeze Inn.

Oktoberfest goes all the way through October 4th and reservations are encouraged.