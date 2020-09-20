Duluth Police Recover 17 Bullet Casings After Early Sunday Morning Shooting

DULUTH, Minn. – Duluth police officers heard several shots in the area of the 100 Block of the E #2 Alley around 2:30 a.m. on Sunday morning.

That location is the alley between 1st and 2nd st. E.

When squad cars arrived they located 17 casings and a damaged sign.

Officers received a report and spoke to a witness.

Squads canvassed the area and located no suspects and no injuries are reported.

This is Duluth’s 18th shooting since July 11th of this year.