Photographers Stay Busy During Pandemic

Maurissa McNellis added that she and the other photographers on her team all wear masks and stay distanced from customers during the shoots.

DULUTH, Minn. – Some photography businesses are doing well during the pandemic, as it’s easy to stay socially distanced from their subjects.

A Twin Cities-based business called Mind of Mo Photography held mini sessions today at Brighton Beach that were affordably priced.

The business owner says she’s seen more customers signing up for sessions lately, adding that September has been one of her busiest months over the past couple of years.

She added that she and the other photographers on her team all wear masks and stay distanced from customers during the shoots.

“It’s definitely the people,” said Maurissa McNellis, the lead photographer and owner. “We do this because we love working with people, we love our clients. It’s always fun when I get to send them the photo where they say oh my gosh, this is the photo that is going on the wall.”

The mini photography sessions range from engagement photos and headshots to family portraits and senior class pictures.