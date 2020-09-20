Traffic Stop Ends With 2 Arrested, Loaded Handguns Seized

DULUTH, Minn. – A traffic stop early Sunday morning in the Central Hillside neighborhood resulted in four handguns seized by Duluth police and two people arrested.

The traffic stop happened around 3 a.m. on the 100 block of East 4th Street after a person called 911 to report an erratic driver.

A 25-year-old man and a 29-year-old man in the vehicle were arrested.

One of them had a warrant.

Both were booked for being in possession of a firearm with an altered serial number.

In a post on the Duluth Police Department’s Facebook page, officials thanked the person who reported the erratic driving behavior that lead to something much more serious and guns off the streets of Duluth.