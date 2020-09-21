DFL Elected Officials Come Together To Shed Light On The Importance Of Early Voting

DULUTH, Minn. – Several Democratic elected officials banded together outside Duluth City hall to highlight the importance of early voting.

Early voting in the state began on Friday.

Nearly 950,000 Minnesotans have already requested absentee ballots for this year’s election compared to about 70-thousand the same time in 2018.

For Duluth city councilor Janet Kennedy voting has a strong significance not just everyone…

but also for people of color who were once not allowed to vote.

“Its only been one generation that african heritage people have had the right to vot without interference,” said Kennedy. “Everybody needs to vote. Its our right to vote. Its our duty to vote. Voting matters.”

Residents can in-person at City Hall Monday through Friday.