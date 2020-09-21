Duluth Elementary Students Begin In-Person Hybrid Learning

Elementary students with the Duluth school district are on a hybrid model where kids get in-person learning two days a week with the rest distance learning.

DULUTH, Minn. – Duluth students at Homecroft Elementary masked up and headed into school for the first time in six months.

A mother of a kindergartener told Fox 21 she was sad she couldn’t walk her daughter into the classroom today but is happy the school doors are back open.

“I’m thankful she gets to go two days a week and the online learning is working and she was very excietd to see her classroom and meet her new friends and I can’t wait to see her grow and learn this year,” says Laura Dahl, who was picking up her daughter.

All parents also have the option to do full distance learning with their child if they desire.