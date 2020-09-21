Federal Judge Extends Deadline for Wisconsin Ballots

MADISON, Wis.-A federal judge has ruled that absentee ballots in battleground Wisconsin can be counted up to six days after the Nov. 3 presidential election as long as they are postmarked by Election Day.

Unless it’s overturned, Monday’s ruling means that the outcome of the presidential race in Wisconsin might not be known for days after polls close.

Under current law, the deadline for returning an absentee ballot to have it counted is 8 p.m. on Election Day.

Democrats and their allies sued to extend the deadline in the key swing state. Republicans argued that people have plenty of time to obtain ballots and get them back to clerks.