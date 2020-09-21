Free COVID-19 Saliva Testing Site to Open in Duluth Wednesday

DULUTH, Minn. – The Minnesota Department of Health announced on Monday that Duluth will be hosting the first COVID-19 saliva testing site later this week.

The pilot site will be at the Duluth Entertainment Convention Center and will be free to any Minnesotans who believe they need to be tested.

“Our battle against COVID-19 is far from over,” said Minnesota Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm. “The high number of new cases we’ve seen in recent days shows the outbreak could quickly spread out of control, so it’s important to stay a step or two ahead. Innovative partnerships are one of the ways we do that. This next milestone allows us to expand and diversify our testing options available to Minnesotans. Increased access to testing and identifying positive cases as early as possible is a critical way to keep schools and the economy as open as possible. While testing alone will not suppress the virus, higher testing volumes are a central part of our strategy to manage the virus.”

The state plans to open as many as nine additional sites across the state in the coming weeks.

“The Duluth Entertainment Convention Center is an ideal place for this next milestone,” said Dan Huff, MDH assistant commissioner for health protection. “Regional centers across Minnesota are great places many people from more rural areas regularly access. As a population center and home to more than 20,000 college students, opening this site in Duluth will increase access to testing among people who need it.”

Health officials say the Duluth site will be open Wednesday through Friday from 12:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Thirty minutes of free parking outside of the testing site will be available to those that drive to the testing site.

People are encouraged to schedule an appointment in advance but walk-ins are available.

Results will typically be provided by email within 24 to 48 hours after arriving at the lab for processing.

“I am deeply grateful to the Governor and the Minnesota Department of Health for choosing Duluth as one of these innovative, low barrier, critical testing sites,” said Duluth Mayor Emily Larson. “The DECC facility is easy to access for residents, visitors, and those across our region, and will be a great addition to the testing sites provided by our local hospitals.”

Those who come for a test you should avoid eating, drinking, chewing, or smoking anything for at least 30 minutes before providing a sample.

“Our saliva test is one of the most reliable COVID tests available with a 99% effective rate,” said Jason Feldman, co-Founder, and CEO of Vault Health. “It’s comfortable to take and can be done without in-person interactions, meaning no risk of virus transmission and no need for PPE to conduct the test. Minnesota is truly leading the way in unlocking testing for everyone.”

Vault Health will operate the Duluth site, as the team has experience running sites like this all across the country. Vault is hiring local staff to work at the testing sites and lead daily operations. For now, the tests will be shipped to Vault Health’s New Jersey lab; however, Minnesota’s partnership includes the creation of a saliva testing lab in Minnesota. Once the lab opens in Oakdale in mid-October, saliva tests will be processed in Minnesota. When running at full capacity, the new lab will be capable of processing as many as 30,000 samples a day.

To schedule an appointment in advance or for more information on the COVID-19 Community Saliva Testing, click here.