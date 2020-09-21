Minnesota’s First COVID-19 Saliva Testing Site Coming to Duluth Starting Wednesday

The free testing will be available at the DECC through at least the end of the year.

DULUTH, Minn. – Minnesota’s first COVID-19 saliva testing site is opening in Duluth this Wednesday.

It’s all part of a pilot testing program from the state.

The testing will be free to those who feel the need to be tested.

The nasal swab is no longer the only option for COVID testing.

“We want testing available to anyone who feels like they need testing,” says Amy Westbrook, the division director for the St. Louis County Public Health Department.

It takes about 8-10 minutes to fill up a vial with saliva.

Results will take 24-48 hours to come back after they are overnight shipped to a lab in New Jersey.

Starting mid-October, a lab that can test saliva samples will open in Minnesota.

All of this is to take away barriers to testing so anyone can get tested.

This new testing comes as COVID cases continue to rise.

“In Duluth and across St. Louis County, we are seeing our numbers increase we are seeing a lot of our student population come back in the 20-24-year-olds and we are seeing a sharp increase in that age cohort,” says Westbrook.

Even if people get negative tests they still need to be taking proper precautions with masks and social distancing to help slow the spread.

If anyone plans on taking a saliva test, they should not eat, drink, smoke, or chew anything for a half-hour before giving a sample.

Fox 21 will have more tomorrow including a sneak peek inside the DECC ahead of testing opening on Wednesday.