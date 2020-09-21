Northland Red Cross Volunteers Helping with Wildfire Relief

Some volunteers are on the ground in Salem, Oregon near where the Beachie Creek fire is burning.

SALEM, Oregon – Nearly one dozen Red Cross disaster workers from the Northland are deployed to the wildfires out west and down south with the hurricane response efforts.

Some volunteers are on the ground in Salem, Oregon near where the Beachie Creek fire is burning.

They are helping feed and comfort people who unsure if their homes are burned to the ground.

One disaster worker told Fox 21 that COVID-19 is making the response complicated with extra precautions and not being able to physically console people.