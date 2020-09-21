Prep Soccer: Cloquet-Carlton Girls, Hermantown Boys Start the Week With Wins

The Lumberjacks get the road win over the Hunters, while the Hawks held on at home to beat the Hilltoppers.

DULUTH, Minn. – Maddie Young would score the lone goal in the second half as the Cloquet-Carlton girls soccer team hang on for the road win over Duluth Denfeld 1-0 Monday night at Public Schools Stadium.

In prep boys action, a 2-0 halftime lead was enough for Hermantown as they got the home win over Duluth Marshall 2-1 at Centricity Stadium. Wylee Arro and Evan Bjorlin scored for the Hawks, while Declan Hutchinson scored for the Hilltoppers.