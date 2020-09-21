Visitors Look To State Parks For Fall Activities

Visitation is up compared to last fall.

CARLTON, Minn. – Fall is typically a busy time for many state parks and Jay Cooke State Park is already seeing a spike in visitors looking to enjoy the start of the fall season.

Park staff say they have seen a jump in daily park and campground visits going into the fall.

In the midst of the pandemic, staff also believe many people are utilizing the opportunity to get outdoors and take advantage of the benefits being outside can have.

“It makes us feel really great that families are turning to Minnesota state parks as they know they can come for some family fun,” said Park Manager Lisa Angelos. “Nature can provide some mental restorative in these tough times.”

Visitors of Jay Cooke State Park are being asked to remember to follow social distancing guidelines.