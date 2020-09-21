Wrenshall School District to go to Full Distance Learning Model, Many Staff and Students Ill With COVID-19 Symptoms

WRENSHALL, Minn.-According to a letter from Wrenshall Public Schools, they will now go to a full distance learning model “due to high number of staff members and students that are out ill due to Covid-19 symptoms.”

The district added they hope to have students and staff back to school Nov. 9. Classes are canceled Tuesday and Wednesday, with distance learning beginning Thursday.

We’ll have more information as it becomes available. Below is the full letter from the district.