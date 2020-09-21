Wrenshall School District to go to Full Distance Learning Model, Many Staff and Students Ill With COVID-19 Symptoms
WRENSHALL, Minn.-According to a letter from Wrenshall Public Schools, they will now go to a full distance learning model “due to high number of staff members and students that are out ill due to Covid-19 symptoms.”
The district added they hope to have students and staff back to school Nov. 9. Classes are canceled Tuesday and Wednesday, with distance learning beginning Thursday.
We’ll have more information as it becomes available. Below is the full letter from the district.
September 21, 2020
Dear Parents/Guardians of Wrenshall Pk-12 Students:
I am writing to inform you that the District will not be in session on Tuesday and Wednesday this week. The District will be moving to the full distance learning model beginning on Thursday, September 24. Unfortunately, this is due to the high number of staff members and students that are out ill due to Covid-19 symptoms. The District is hoping to have staff and students back to school by Monday, November 9th (first day of Quarter 2). Please know that health information is confidential and I am not able to give you specific details.
Wrens Club/Latchkey will remain open for families that need childcare during school hours. Please contact Julie at commedu@isd100.org. It is always top priority to make sure staff and students are safe at Wrenshall Public Schools.
Sincerely,
Kimberly K. Belcastro
Superintendent of Schools