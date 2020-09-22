Birds Flock to Hawk Ridge During Migration

DULUTH, Minn.– As fall begins, birds from all over North America are getting ready to make the journey south.

Hawk Ridge in Duluth has been a popular place for both birds and sight-seers. Some birds swinging through include harriers, sharp-shinned hawks, and more. The center also released two hawks back into the wild earlier today.

“They’re coming from the provinces of Canada and even as far as Alaska. And they’re hitting the north shore of Lake Superior and that’s the barrier, that’s what they don’t want to cross. And we’re in Duluth which is at the bottom of the funnel and we’re ready here to count them,” said Hawk Ridge Director John Richardson.

While passing through Duluth, the birds are only a third of the way along their journey to central South America.