Cass Lake Man Pleads Guilty to Second Degree Murder

ITASCA COUNTY, Minn. – A 29-year-old Cass Lake man pleaded guilty Tuesday to second-degree murder for the 2019 death of a four-year-old boy.

Kevin Daniel Jackson, 29, was charged last August for the death of his girlfriend’s son.

According to the criminal complaint, authorities responded to a call of a non-responsive four-year-old on August 21, 2019.

When officers arrived on the scene they found the mother holding the child with noticeable bruising near the child’s eyes.

The boy was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to court reports, the child’s mother admitted to using methamphetamine with her Jackson the night before and had slept for most of the day.

She told police that Jackson came to bed around 4:00 a.m. crying and told her “sorry that he left” which she found odd.

She said she went upstairs and found her son lying on the living room couch wrapped in blankets and when she unwrapped him his lips were blue.

Jackson originally pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder charges in March.

According to the plea agreement, Jackson is expected to receive a sentence of 180 months in prison.

He is scheduled for sentencing on November 6.