Grant Helps UMD Look Into Impacts Plastic Has On Lake Superior

DULUTH, Minn. – A professor in the Department of Chemistry and Biology at UMD recently received a grant for more than 100,00 from the Minnesota Sea Grant to look further into the impacts plastic has on Lake Superior the St. Louis River Estuary.

The research will provide solutions for unanswered questions such as how plastic in lake superior can react when introduced to chemical pollutants.

“Plastic waste is one of the biggest environmental problems. The more we use single-use plastic, this problem is going to be further exacerbated,” said Melissa Maurer-Jones, a chemistry assistant professor at UMD.

The team conducting the study has already collected samples from four sites within lake superior.