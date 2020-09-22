Lake Superior College Clay Target Team Preparing for Fall Competition

PROCTOR, Minn. – One of the few local college teams who will be competing this fall is the Lake Superior College clay target team.

The IceHawks have won the past three Minnesota College Athletic Conference North Division Championships. Like most teams, their spring season was canceled due to the pandemic, so they’re excited to be out here this fall.

“It’s really special because I just feel honored to be part of a team that is just able to practice with social distancing and COVID. It’s a non contact sport, the only thing you’re touching is the gun,” first-year LSC student Erin Meyer said.

The IceHawks will be competing in all virtual shoots this fall, meaning they will shoot in Proctor while their opponents will shoot at their respective schools, and everyone submits their scores. But this isn’t much of a change for LSC.

“We’re used to doing it, that’s how we compete weekly. So it will just be the same thing, virtually shooting against the other schools. We’ll be competing against schools all over the country doing the same thing. We’ve won our conference each year that we’ve shot so pretty proud of the team,” head coach George Pappas said.

The IceHawks have until the end of November to submit their results, but they anticipate being done before that due to the weather.