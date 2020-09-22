Minnesota Ovarian Cancer Alliance Hosting Virtual Program, Fundraiser

Shine Teal for MOCA is Happening Friday, Sept. 25, 2020

DULUTH, Minn. – Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Minnesota Ovarian Cancer Alliance (MOCA) will be shining a light on ovarian cancer in new ways to help support and raise awareness for Ovarian Cancer Awareness month this September.

The statewide nonprofit is hosting Shine Teal for MOCA, a free virtual event and auction, on Friday, Sept. 25 at 7:00 p.m.

Shine Teal for MOCA replaces MOCA’s annual Light Duluth Teal Gala and its Black, White and Teal Gala in 2020, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“We’re looking forward to offering this free program to increase awareness about ovarian cancer and raise important funds needed for research and MOCA’s support offerings. Even though we can’t gather in person for our Light Duluth Teal Gala, it’s important to continue our mission for women and families impacted by ovarian cancer, who need us now–more than ever,” said Kris Greer, MOCA’s Board President.

The free virtual event is open to everyone.

Greer says MOCA supporters in the Northland and across Minnesota will be hosting watch parties at their homes to view the inspirational program, bid on auction items, and more.

Several landmarks in the Duluth area will be lit in teal the evenings of Sept. 25 and 26 to raise awareness about ovarian cancer.

Participating landmarks in the Northland include Duluth Entertainment and Convention Center (DECC), Enger Tower, Northland Country Club, The Silos at Pier B and Glensheen Mansion.

Through the years, MOCA has provided a total of $9 million to ovarian cancer research projects.

MOCA also educates the public and the medical community about the disease and provides support to women and their families through support groups, the MOCA Mentor program, MOCA Cares Kits, Masks with love from MOCA and more.

There is currently no early detection test for ovarian cancer.

Symptoms could include the following:

Bloating

Difficulty eating

Feeling full quickly

Abdominal pain

Urinary issues

MOCA recommends you see a doctor immediately if symptoms last more than one week.

Click here to take part in Friday’s virtual Shine Teal for MOCA program and silent auction.

To contact MOCA via phone, dial (612) 822-0500.