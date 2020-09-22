New Burger King Opens on London Road

DULUTH, Minn.– A new Burger King opened its doors for the first time Tuesday in the former Wendy’s location on London Road in Duluth.

Cars lined up around the building to get their food for the first time at the new location. Work on the building began last December, tearing the old building down to its bones.

Managers at Burger King have been having customers tell them all day that it’s great to have one located in this part of Duluth.

“They’re excited to know that there’s a Burger King closer to home for them on this side of Duluth,” said Duluth Burger King Director of Operations Cassie Gotelaere. “We’re spread all over Duluth but we weren’t out this far east so now we finally are.”

Burger King is open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. seven days a week. The dining room is currently closed due to COVID-19.