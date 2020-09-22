OB-GYN Offices Seeing Increase In Pregnant Patients

Patient visits for prenatal care are up by more than 30% at St. Luke's Hospital compared to August of 2019.

DULUTH, Minn. – While more people are staying home due to the global pandemic, St. Luke’s Hospital is seeing a surge in the number of newly pregnant moms visiting for prenatal care.

Patient visits are up by more than 30% compared to August of 2019.

Pregnant moms going in for regular check-ups can be very beneficial for helping to keep everyone healthy and identifying any pregnancy-related risks.

In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, health experts say there are some new moms who fear going to their appointments.

“I know its really scary to come out and be in the hospital, clinic setting, or really go anywhere,” said OB-GYN Maria Kolojeski. “It is very important to establish routine prenatal care especially early in a pregnancy. that starts off as our foundation.

Any patients visiting the OB-GYN offices at St. Luke’s are screened for symptoms.

Also, any woman going into labor is given a rapid COVID-19 test.