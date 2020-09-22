Senate GOP Lines up With Trump to Quickly Fill Court Seat

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Republicans are swiftly falling in line behind President Donald Trump’s push to fill the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s seat on the Supreme Court.

One of the last hold outs, GOP Sen. Mitt Romney, said Tuesday he supports holding a vote.

Trump is set to announce his nominee Saturday. Appeals court judge Amy Coney Barrett is considered the favorite.

Conservatives are pushing for a vote before Election Day, Nov. 3. Democrats say it’s too close to the election and that whoever wins the presidency should pick the court nominee.

Confirmation proceedings will touch off a wrenching debate even as early voting for president is underway in several states.