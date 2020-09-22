Spring Creek Manufacturing Seeing Increase in Business Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

The Company Dates Back to 1985, With Tom and Grant Sega Purchasing the Business Back in 2017

MOUNTAIN IRON, Minn. – Taking a business from point A to point B is no easy task – toss in a global pandemic, and things can get messy.

For one company with deep roots on the Iron Range, sales show huge growth in the past year, and the product that helped get it all started decades ago could be one reason why.

“Right now it’s just on fire,” said Tom Sega, owner of Spring Creek Manufacturing.

It can be daunting to be a small company amid a global pandemic.

“We’ve grown 150 percent this year over last year for many different reasons,” said Sega.

For Spring Creek Manufacturing, business is booming as more people choose to paddle their way through the pandemic.

“We’re listening to the customers; they’re telling us what they want and seeing how we can fit in,” said Sega.

Just a handful of hardworking employees help put this fine-tuned facility on the map in Mountain Iron.

“The company was founded on the Yoke seat which is the most comfortable portage Yoke you’ll ever have but then you can flip it over when you get off the portage and use it as a third seat in the canoe,” said Sega.

The company dates back to 1985.

Ted Newberg was a school teacher on the Iron Range, simply looking for a better way to move canoes.

“There was a lot of synergy between Spring Creek and Duluth Pack,” said Sega.

In 2017, Sega, who also serves as the CEO of Duluth Pack, and his son, Grant, decided to embark on a new business endeavor with motivation and growth in mind.

“Our portage Yoke seats and our drop-in seats as well as our float systems that help give people stability in the canoe,” said Sega.

In just four years, the company blew up for the better. They now use machines to craft heavy-duty products to help make your life easier.

“They’re anodized aluminum so they will never rot or rust,” said Sega.

Aside from accessories used with canoes, kayaks, and paddleboards, Spring Creek now produces industrial truck racks popular with the construction crowd.

“They’re not truck specific which is really inciting to people when you’re going to change trucks out,” said Sega.

Sega and his team have one mission in mind – creating great outdoor products and racks proudly made in the U.S.A.

“One of the things we try to do with all of our products is make them as functional as they can across a wide breadth of customers so it’s easy for them,” said Sega.

This model is helping the Sega’s spring forward, adapt, and meet the demand of consumers from coast to coast.

“We’re shipping every day from Alaska to Hawaii to the East Coast and the southern United States,” said Sega.

Roughly 85 percent of Spring Creek’s business is in the outdoor canoe, kayak, paddleboard industry, but the owners say their industrial products are taking off in popularity.

