SUPERIOR, Wis. – Superior police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing teenager.

Tereia Campagna, 14, of Superior was last seen on Sept. 15.

She is 5’7” tall, weighs 130 pounds and has brown hair and black eyes.

At this time, police believe this is a runaway case.

If you know of her whereabouts, you’re asked to contact Detective Joel Markon at the Superior Police Department: 715-395-7409.