Superior Volleyball Team Re-Shuffling Scheduling Following MSHSL Decision

Volleyball practices for Wisconsin's alternative season will begin on February 22nd.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – This week we learned that Minnesota high school volleyball was moved back to the fall, which now puts Superior in a tough spot.

The Spartans are part of the Lake Superior Conference and part of their schedule would include teams in Minnesota. But now, they have to do some re-shuffling.

“They’re not going to be short drives, like across the bridge, and we’re going to be doing a little bit more traveling. But I think it’s a good experience. It’s a one-time deal that our kids are going to have. And it might make some big memories for them in their future,” said Superior athletic director Ella Olson.

Superior, along with section foes Eau Claire Memorial and Eau Claire North, decided to move to the spring and will continue to fill out their schedule with some new faces and new challenges.

“It could be some motivation for how hard we need to work, how do we compare with the other kids, or a hey we can compete with teams within our state. I think it’s going to be awesome and I think it’s going to be fun to see what that looks like for our volleyball players,” Olson said.

Volleyball practices for Wisconsin’s alternative season will begin on February 22nd.