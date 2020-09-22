Tentative Schedule for Northland High School Football Teams
We have the date for opening night and now we have a tentative schedule for all the action for Week One.
DULUTH, Minn. – This week, we found out that high school football will make its triumphant return to the Northland in just over two weeks time. So we have the date for opening night (October 9th) and now we have a tentative schedule for all the action for Week One:
Duluth East at Grand Rapids
Duluth Denfeld at Hermantown
Cloquet at North Branch
Proctor at Hibbing
International Falls at Moose Lake-Willow River
Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin at Aitkin
Two Harbors at Pine City
Esko at Virginia
Mora at Eveleth-Gilbert
Crosby-Ironton at Mesabi East
FULL SCHEDULE: