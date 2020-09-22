Tentative Schedule for Northland High School Football Teams

DULUTH, Minn. – This week, we found out that high school football will make its triumphant return to the Northland in just over two weeks time. So we have the date for opening night (October 9th) and now we have a tentative schedule for all the action for Week One:

Duluth East at Grand Rapids

Duluth Denfeld at Hermantown

Cloquet at North Branch

Proctor at Hibbing

International Falls at Moose Lake-Willow River

Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin at Aitkin

Two Harbors at Pine City

Esko at Virginia

Mora at Eveleth-Gilbert

Crosby-Ironton at Mesabi East

FULL SCHEDULE: