Two Cases of COVID-19 Confirmed at Ashland High School, Students to Temporarily Move to Virtual Classes

ASHLAND, Wis. – The Ashland County Public Health Department announced Tuesday they are investigating COVID-19 exposure in the Ashland School District after one student and one staff member at Ashland High School tested positive for coronavirus.

The Ashland school district says over twenty students and nine staff members are currently in a cautionary quarantine to help prevent additional exposures.

So far four individuals in total have tested positive for COVID-19 but two of those individuals were not present within the school.

“The Ashland County Health Department is working with Ashland School District leadership and staff to conduct a thorough investigation to track, trace, and contain the virus,” said Elizabeth Szot, Health Officer. “We want to assure the community, students and staff of the Ashland School District, and their family members that extra steps are being taken to protect students and staff to minimize the spread of COVID-19.”

The district says that due to the number of staff that have been quarantined and a lack of available substitute teachers a move to virtual-only classes for the entire district will begin effective September 23 with a tentative plan to return to in-person classes again on October 8.

Ashland County Public Health says 78 Ashland County residents have tested positive for coronavirus to date.

“COVID-19 can be spread by asymptomatic people, meaning people who are not experiencing symptoms such as fever, cough, and shortness of breath,” continued Elizabeth Szot, Health Officer. “Everyone over the age of five must wear cloth face coverings whenever you are indoors or in an enclosed space, other than a private residence, and other people not from your household are present in the same room or enclosed space.”

County health officials are reminding parents, students, and community members to continue following COVID-19 precautions, watch for any symptoms, and stay home if you are ill.