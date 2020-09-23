All of Us Program at Essentia Looking for More Participants

DULUTH, Minn.– The All of Us Program is a nationwide research program led by the National Institute of Health and has been partnered with Essentia since 2018. Now they’re looking for more patients to join the program during the pandemic.

The program shares certain health information with researchers to help them get access to more data to fight COVID-19 and notifies participants about nationwide trials going on related to the virus.

Those at Essentia say patients who participate in this program can help give more information on underrepresented communities.

“We can help insure that rural populations are on the map for research in the future. So that any outcomes that come out of this research program could possibly benefit us directly,” said Bridget Beyer, Communications Lead for the All of Us Program at Essentia.

This program is open for anyone over the age of 18 even if you’re not a patient at Essentia. Anyone who wants to enroll can do so on their website.