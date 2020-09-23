Ashland Bars and Taverns to Temporarily Close After Rise in COVID-19 Cases

Just Wednesday, eight more COVID cases were confirmed in Ashland bringing the total to 74 positive cases and two deaths.

ASHLAND, Wis. – Bars and taverns are preparing to be forced to shut down for more than two weeks to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

Ashland County Administrator Clark Schroeder says bars that have recently voluntarily closed after COVID-19 exposures are one of the main reasons all bars in and just outside of Ashland will be closing for 17 days.

He says that the closures of several bars pushed those people to go to other bars and overcrowd those.

“What this will allow us to do is to basically have all he bars open up simulaneously so they can go back to the bars so they can create less density and less crowding in the bars,” says Schroeder.

Bars and taverns with restaurants can still be open for dine-in or carry out as long as the bar section is closed to help keep patrons and bartenders from buddying up next to each other.

Meanwhile, there’s an uneasy feeling for the wner at Deep Water Grille in downtown Ashland.

“In many ways we feel that this is a decision that we could be making on our own but I think that we have a different operational standard than some of the other establishments,” says Mark Gutteter, the owner of Deep Water Grille.

Gutteter says employees interacting with customers must wear masks and that tourists are keeping his staff busy.

“At the end of this hopefully we’re back to open again and everyone has good protocols across all of the businesses and across the community to keep people as safe as possible,” says Gutteter.

Ashland County has an online resource pinpointing where there’s been an increased risk of COVID-19 exposure and possible dates of exposure.

“We perfectly undersetand people are social beings they want to go to bars they want to hang out with their freinds and we want people to be able to do that safely,” says Schroeder.

Back over at Deep Water Grille, Gutteter says he’s concerned about winter coming when people will be cooped up.

However, he is taking the virus seriously and if any employee feels ill they stay home and show a negative test result to come back.

All this, to keep his restaurant alive.

“It is my business and it is my way of making a living it’s also the way that about 50 employees make a living. The majority if not every single person in the building wants to be here,” says Gutteter.

Bars and taverns that do not comply with the order to close will be issued a warning and then if they still do not comply could face fines between $200 and $500.

The official order can be found here.