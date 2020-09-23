Ashland County Bars and Taverns to Temporarily Close Following Uptick of COVID-19 Cases

ASHLAND COUNTY, Wis. – A public health order was put in place Wednesday by the Ashland County Public Health Department to temporarily close all bars and taverns in the city of Ashland and immediate surrounding areas.

The order goes into effect at 12:01 a.m. Friday and will be in place until 11:59 p.m. Sunday, October 11.

The health department says the order also impacts bars and taverns within 2.5 miles of the city.

The order comes after county health officials reported 32 new positive cases of COVID-19 over the last week.

“The majority of these newly identified positive cases are directly related to spontaneous gatherings in bars and/or tavern type establishments with no less than 7 establishments identified as sources of exposure,” the order states.

To date, Ashland County has reported 70 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and two deaths.

According to the Ashland County Health and Human Services Department, “bar or tavern” is defined as an establishment in which alcohol accounts for 51% or more of its income.

Bars and taverns that include restaurants may continue with carryout, delivery, and curbside pickup services only.

Additionally, if restaurants close their bar seating they may remain open under the order. Restaurants that do not have a bar may continue to stay open for dine-in, carry-out, and delivery as long as they follow proper COVID-19 safety procedures per the Wisconsin Department of Health and CDC.

Establishments that are in violation of the order are subject to a fine between $200 and $500 for each violation.