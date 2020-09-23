Duluth East Girls Tennis Extend Win Streak with Victory Over Hermantown

The Duluth East girls tennis team picked up their fifth straight win as they defeated Hermantown.

DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth East girls tennis team picked up their fifth straight win as they defeated Hermantown 6-1 Wednesday afternoon at the Longview Tennis Courts. Here are the final results:

#1 singles: A. Hietala def. Gabi Johnson 6-0, 6-0

#2 singles: C. Dimberio def. J. Kukowski 6-0, 6-1

#3 singles: N. Goetzman def. H. Landrigen 6-1, 6-0

#4 singles: I. Pepelnjak def. E. Gustafson 6-2, 7-6 (7-1)

#1 doubles: E. Graysmark/A. Johnson def. L. Palkokangas/G. Heyer 6-0, 6-0

#2 doubles: E. Holliday/G. Moe def. O. Hintsala/A. Swanson 6-1, 6-0

#3 doubles: M. Menzel/T. Paczinski def. S. Rectenwald/N. Powell 6-2, 6-2