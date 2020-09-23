Duluth East Girls Tennis Extend Win Streak with Victory Over Hermantown

The Duluth East girls tennis team picked up their fifth straight win as they defeated Hermantown.
Sam Ali,

DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth East girls tennis team picked up their fifth straight win as they defeated Hermantown 6-1 Wednesday afternoon at the Longview Tennis Courts. Here are the final results:

#1 singles: A. Hietala def. Gabi Johnson 6-0, 6-0
#2 singles: C. Dimberio def. J. Kukowski 6-0, 6-1
#3 singles: N. Goetzman def. H. Landrigen 6-1, 6-0
#4 singles: I. Pepelnjak def. E. Gustafson 6-2, 7-6 (7-1)

#1 doubles: E. Graysmark/A. Johnson def. L. Palkokangas/G. Heyer 6-0, 6-0
#2 doubles: E. Holliday/G. Moe def. O. Hintsala/A. Swanson 6-1, 6-0
#3 doubles: M. Menzel/T. Paczinski def. S. Rectenwald/N. Powell 6-2, 6-2

Categories: High School, Sports

You Might Like

Fox21 Livestream Banner Fall 2020 728x90