Duluth Fire Department Brings Awareness To Fire Prevention

In Duluth, there were more than 30 kitchen fires in 2019.

DULUTH, Minn. – October is fire prevention month.

Every year members of the Duluth Fire Department visit area schools to teach students about potential fire dangers.

The Duluth Fire Department is hoping by getting the message out community members and students will continue to think about fire prevention all year long.

Kitchen-related incidents are one of the most common causes of house fires.

In many of those cases, people will start cooking and walk away.

and substances like grease or oil left unattended for too long can start a fire in your home.

“You have to think of the fire triangle. A fire needs heat fuel and oxygen. If you have those three things it will create a fire,” said Deputy Fire Marshal Jon Otis.

If the three interact and a fire starts, the Duluth fire marshal says first you should not panic.

The next thing to do would be to place a lid on top of the fire and remove any items from the burners.

Also, never use water to try and put out a grease or oil fire. this will cause it to ignite and often spread very quickly.

It is always recommended to call 911 for help.

This year the Duluth fire department will be hosting a contest for students in kindergarten through fifth grade for fire prevention month.

Four lucky students will be selected for a chance to win a sundae party sponsored by Bridgeman’s.

The last day to enter is October 5th.