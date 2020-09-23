Haunted Shack Seeks Volunteers for 2020 Season

CARLTON, Minn.– As the Haunted Shack in Carlton gets ready for another season, they’re asking for a few extra hands as they prepare to scare.

Haunted Shack is looking for volunteers to help get ready for the season, perform in the haunted shack, and other positions for the corn maze and haunted hay rides. They are getting ready to open up October 9.

Management will be at the Haunted Shack on Thursday night from 6-8 p.m. and Saturday from 1-3 p.m. to give those interested a chance to see what it’s all about and apply.

“It makes Halloween fun,” said Laroyia Berka, a Gatekeeper at the Haunted Shack.

New safety protocols are in place for workers. Masks will be provided and temperatures will be taken at the door.

With all proceeds going to the Special Olympics, local food shelves, and Coats for Kids, staff at the Haunted Shack says it’s a great experience for a great cause and helps get the community in the Halloween spirit.

“It’s been really a lot of fun. It’s work but we come up and we have a blast. We all work well together and you do what you can do,” said Berka.

Anyone who is interested in helping out but can’t make it to the volunteering events can still find information on how to get involved on their website or Facebook page.