John Beargrease Sled Dog Marathon Hosting Virtual 5K Fundraiser

The Fur-K Virtual Race is Happening Sept. 25 - 27, 2020

DULUTH, Minn. – Like many organizations this year, the John Beargrease Sled Dog Marathon is expecting to take a hit due to the ongoing financial effects COVID-19.

To help raise funds, Beargrease board members have come up with the inaugural Fur-K ‘virtual 5K.’

The race will take place Friday, Sept. 25 – Sunday, Sept. 27 on your own time.

Participants are encouraged to click here to register today. The cost to register is $30.

You’re welcome to run, walk, hike, and adventure where ever your heart desires.

During race weekend participants are welcome to share their finish time or even take a picture using #BeargreaseFurK2020.

Participants will be shipped a limited edition John Beargrease Fur-K 2020 T-shirt designed by the talented folks at Duluth Screen Printing.

Funds raised will help support many of the financial aspects of the 2021 John Beargrease Sled Dog Marathon.

The race will take place January 27 – 30, 2021 without fans at the start and finish due to COVID-19 restrictions.