Lake Superior Zoo Preschool Opens

DULUTH, Minn. – The Lake Superior Zoo’s Preschool is now open.

The program, open to children from ages three to five, focuses on nature play along with the animals all around the zoo.

Children at the zoo are also encouraged to practice conservation activities at an early age like recycling and turning the lights off when they leave a room.

“It follows with the mission,” said Haley Cope, the CEO of Lake Superior Zoo. “As a zoo, we exist to educate people and create empathy and foster that empathy with animals and develop those connections through experiences and the preschool is an amazing experience to be able to accomplish that.”

Because of COVID, the preschool is limited to 10 children, and the spots are currently filled.

However, the school hopes to increase that number to 18 and is currently building the waitlist.