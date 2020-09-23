Male Seriously Injured in Alleged West Duluth Assault
DULUTH, Minn. – Duluth police say they are actively investigating a possible assault that left a male victim seriously injured.
According to police, officers responded to the area of the 5900 Block of West Main Street around 2:30 a.m. on reports of a possible stabbing.
When police arrived at the scene they learned that a 29-year-old male had been taken to the hospital and was being treated.
Police say the victim is in serious but stable condition and had suffered a head wound but no stab wounds.
The Violent Crims Unit is actively investigating the incident.