Male Seriously Injured in Alleged West Duluth Assault

DULUTH, Minn. – Duluth police say they are actively investigating a possible assault that left a male victim seriously injured.

According to police, officers responded to the area of the 5900 Block of West Main Street around 2:30 a.m. on reports of a possible stabbing.

When police arrived at the scene they learned that a 29-year-old male had been taken to the hospital and was being treated.

Police say the victim is in serious but stable condition and had suffered a head wound but no stab wounds.

The Violent Crims Unit is actively investigating the incident.