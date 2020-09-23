Pokegama River Launch Site Will Soon Get Needed Upgrades

SUPERIOR, Wis. – A boat launch site off of Pokegama River in Superior will soon receive some needed improvements.

A grant for more than 100,000 from the National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration was awarded to the Lake Superior National Estuarine Research Reserve to help provide residents better access to the river.

Other additions include bathrooms, a newly paved road, and a parking lot.

“This is an exceptional part of Superior. people paddle, fish hunt, and explore here,” said Deanna Erickson, the interim reserve manager. Making it visible as an important location in this city seems like a very valuable way we can contribute.

Construction to improve the launch site is slated to begin next spring with an opening date in the summer.