Season Opener Around The Corner for Northwood/Solon Springs Football Team

MINONG, Wis. – While Minnesota high school football is still over two weeks away, the Wisconsin high school football season kicks off this Friday. One team excited to get on the gridiron is Northwood/Solon Springs.

The Evergreens schedule has been up in the air though. Their opener was a last minute addition as Siren had to cancel their game against Prairie Farm. So now the Panthers will host Northwood/Solon Springs this Friday.

“We just watched some film on them. They seem pretty decent, I think kind of like us. They got a good coach and some good players,” said junior quarterback Syver Gulbrandsen.

“We’re pretty confident in if we do what we’re supposed to do that we don’t need to worry about so much the opponent as making sure that what we do, we do really well. So that’s what we’ve kind of been preaching,” head coach Matt Hager said.

The Evergreens were able to play a scrimmage this past Friday to get them ready for the regular season. But the uncertainty allows the team to understand that every game could be their last.

“I want the freshmen and everybody to appreciate it as much because it sucks when it’s all gone. And when there’s a chance of not having it, it’s sad. It makes you want to play way harder,” said senior wide receiver Ben Monson.

“I think a lot of these kids went into the season not knowing if they were going to get an opportunity. And to get that opportunity I think we’re going to be pretty fired up,” Hager said.

Kick off for Friday night’s game is set for 7 p.m.