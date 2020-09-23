Some UMD Physics Students Took A Break From Virtual Class

DULUTH, Minn. – Due to the pandemic, many students at the University of Minnesota Duluth are participating in online classes.

Some professors are getting creative to help those students build more personal connections.

Some students for a physics class finally had a chance to meet for a hands-on experiment at the campus football field.

They tested out how far an object could travel, with the help of a t-shirt launcher.

The professor believes hosting the class in-person offers a different experience for students.

There is a comradery that is built in the classroom that we don’t have via zoom. The comradery extends outside of the classroom. They will meet in class and start to work together and learn how to solve problems,”

The professor also believes having this hands-on experience will help students feel they can excel in a course deemed to be very challenging.