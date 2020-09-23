Two COVID-19 Cases Confirmed in Drummond School District, Students Move to Virtual Learning

DRUMMOND, Wis. – According to the Bayfield County Health Department, the Drummond School District has confirmed at least two cases of COVID-19 in the district.

On Tuesday, the district announced that several students and staff members have been recommended to quarantine following the confirmed cases.

As a result, the Drummond Area School District will be moving to a virtual learning platform beginning September 23 through Ocotober 7.

“The Drummond School District administration is working closely with Bayfield County Health Department to help identify any close contacts to positive cases in order to quickly contain the virus,” states Sara Wartman, Health Officer for Bayfield County Health Department. Wartman continues, “We know that many people can transmit COVID-19 for the first few days before they develop symptoms, and can therefore infect other students, staff, and community members. Containing the spread of virus in the earliest phase of an outbreak is pivotal. This is why Drummond School District and Bayfield County Public Health feel it is a wise decision to move to virtual learning at this time.”

Bayfield County Public Health does not release the names of students or staff that have tested positive for COVID-19 to ensure the privacy of individuals and their families.

To date, 87 residents of Bayfield County have tested positive for COVID-19.

County health officials are reminding parents, students, and community members to continue following COVID-19 precautions, watch for any symptoms, and stay home if you are ill.