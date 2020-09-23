Updated COVID-19 Numbers: Wednesday, September 23

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Minnesota health officials reported 92,100 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state Wednesday morning and 6 new deaths bringing the death total to 1,985 in Minnesota.

According to the Minnesota Department of Health website, 1,873,867 tests have been completed to date.

There are 83,507 patients who no longer require isolation.

So far, 7,303 patients have required hospitalization and 303 patients remain hospitalized today.

Of those 303 patients, 148 of them are currently in the ICU.

Below are the most recent COVID-19 cases by county in Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Michigan:

Carlton: 246 – 1 death

Cook: 6

Itasca: 299 – 14 deaths

Koochiching: 117 – 3 death

Lake: 57

St. Louis: 1,451 – 38 deaths

Ashland: 70 – 2 death

Bayfield: 86 – 1 death

Douglas: 393

Iron: 137 – 1 death

Sawyer: 196 – 1 death

Gogebic: 144 – 1 death

As of Wednesday morning, Wisconsin health officials reported 104,170 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services also reported 1,251 deaths.

Health officials say the real number of Minnesotans infected with the coronavirus is likely much higher because most people did not originally qualify for testing, and studies suggest that people can be infected without feeling sick.

