2 Republicans Challenge Minnesota Plan for Late Mail Ballots

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A Republican state representative and a GOP activist are challenging an agreement to accept mail-in ballots in Minnesota that arrive up to a week after the November election.

The lawsuit adds to the nationwide legal fight over voting rules before the presidential election.

Rep. Eric Lucero and Ramsey County activist James Carson, who both participate in the Electoral College, filed the lawsuit Tuesday in U.S. District Court.

The agreement by Secretary of State Steve Simon, a Democrat, violates federal law establishing Nov. 3 as the date of the 2020 election, the lawsuit states. Simon’s office declined to comment on the suit.