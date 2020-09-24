Donations Needed To Provide Feminine Products To Young Girls In Superior Schools

The organization is halfway to reaching their goal.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – The Superior .project is looking for the community’s help with restocking supplies top provide feminine products to young girls at Superior area schools.

Last year, the organization provided 400 bags filled with the necessary feminine supplies to girls at all six superior elementary schools.

They are aiming for that goal again this year.

A few items needed to refill the bags include feminine wipes, pads, and tampons.

“Girls are getting their cycles as early as second grade. It’s a scary time when you get that for the first time,’ said Founder Sara Schubert McKone. “It’s nice to have something comforting and just a happy moment or opportunity to know that it is ok and there is nothing scary about this.>

Several Superior businesses have also volunteered to be drop off locations for donations including Nummi’s Jewelers, Angie’s Closet, and Shamrock Bar.