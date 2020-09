Duluth East Soccer Teams Sweep Duluth Denfeld

Both Duluth East soccer teams picked up wins over Duluth Denfeld.

DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth East boys soccer team sweep their season series with rivals Duluth Denfeld with a 2-0 win Thursday night at Public Schools Stadium.

Grady Downs and Duncan Zentz scored for the Greyhounds, who improve to 7-1 on the season.

In prep girls action, the Duluth East girls get two goals from Erin Christensen as they blank Duluth Denfeld 2-0 at Ordean Stadium.