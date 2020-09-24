Duluth Resident Hosts Concerts In Backyard

One local Duluth resident is hosting backyard concerts for her friends.

Wendy Ruhnke started hosting these concerts because she doesn’t watch television and she enjoys live music.

She initially invited ten friends to partake in the concerts but after the guidelines changed, she increased the number.

She says people have shown her much support to host the concerts.

“‘Thanks for the music again last night. I don’t know if you realize this but I feel like it’s a lifesaver that’s been sent out to me.'” And just having people tell me how much they’ve appreciated over and over keeps me motivated to do it,” said Wendy.

The concerts, which are held once a week, unfortunately, are not open to the public. She encourages people to donate money for the musicians playing. People like Charlie Parr, Woodblind, and Ten Crow Moon have played during the concert.