Duluth Superior Transportation Association Holds “Fill the Truck” Food Drive Virtually

But this year, they're just asking for money to be donated virtually to meet the growing needs of Northlanders, especially during COVID-19.

DULUTH, Minn. – September is hunger action month and the Duluth Superior Transportation Association is holding its annual “Fill the Truck” food drive virtually.

Normally they fill semi-trucks and take donations in June to support the Second Harvest Northern Lakes Food Bank.

“I think it’s important to continue to have those kinds of fundraisers and remind people that these kinds of things like food shelves and stuff still need to have support even during COVID,” says Jay Baker, who coordinates the food drive.

Each dollar raised ensures three meals or seven dollars worth of groceries through the food bank.

“The transportation industry is just critical to the work that we do whether it is hauling food into our facility or us hauling it back out it’s just critical so to see them want to support our activities and help us distribute food all over our region is just heartwarming and I’m so glad that they are continuing to do it,” says Shaye Moris, the executive director for the Second Harvest Northern Lakes Food Bank.

The fundraising goal is $10,000 by the end of September.

To donate click here and be sure to include “DSTA” in the comment field.