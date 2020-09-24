Frost River Reopens To The Public

DULUTH, Minn. – After closing its doors about six months ago, Frost River in Duluth is finally reopening to the public.

The store closed at the start of the pandemic to serve as a space to create personal protective equipment for area hospitals.

The closure was also an ideal time to do some major renovations around the store to get it ready to welcome customers this fall.

The owner says while they were able to get creative with how they attracted customers, having the store open provides a different experience.

“We were able to have our pop-up in the airstream this summer, but there’s nothing like having a real store open and giving people the ability to browse around,” said Christian Benson.

In honor of the grand opening, Bent Paddle in Duluth is serving a special beer on tap called “First Frost” through the weekend.