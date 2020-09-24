Frost River Trading Co Holds Grand Reopening

DULUTH, Minn. – After being closed for six months Frost River Trading Co held its grand reopening Thursday morning.

The retail store, located in the Lincoln Park Craft District, had been closed due to COVID-19 and extensive renovations.

“We closed our retail location and shifted operations to produce PPE masks and shields back in March and saw this shutdown as an ideal time to complete major renovations to the store’s interior and facade without disrupting retail operations,” said Christian Benson, Owner. “With fall and the holiday season fast upon us, the time is right to reopen the store with our COVID measures for safe shopping in place,” Benson added.

Frost River says celebrations for the grand reopening will include special discounts and offers to customers, a blacksmith demonstration, a “First Frost” cask beer provided by Bent Paddle, Frost River themed ice cream flavors provided by Love Creamery, and an Old Nine-Claw sandwich made by Corktown Deli named after the Grizzly Bear store mascot.

Frost River is located at 1910 West Superior Street and store hours are 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. daily.