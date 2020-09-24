Great Pumpkin Train to be Held This Year

DULUTH, Minn. – One annual fall tradition is not going to be canceled this year to the delight of locals and visitors.

The Great Pumpkin Train through the North Shore Scenic railroad will still take place this year from October 15th to the 18th.

Special accommodations will be in place to reduce capacity so there is a little extra space on the train.

Every week on MEA weekend, people come out, ride the train to a pumpkin patch and pick out a gourd and bring it back to the depot.

“We’re very excited to get the great pumpkin train running again this year,” said Josh Miller, the station master at North Shore Scenic Railroad. “This along with many events this year were on the chopping block for being canceled but we were able to make adjustments and we think it’s going to be a responsibly safe time.”

Seats will be set aside for distancing and there will also be increased cleaning throughout the train. Tickets are available now.