Meals Made Easy with Ledge Rock Grille at Larsmont Cottages

Cooking Connection: Ledge Rock Grille Now Offering Dozens of Grill Kits for Delicious Dinners

TWO HARBORS, Minn. – This week’s Cooking Connection takes us to Ledge Rock Grille at Larsmont Cottages.

This week, Executive Chef Richard Selz is chatting with FOX 21’s Brett Scott about new grill kits they offer.

These boxed meals come complete with salad, bread, dessert, and an entree that can be picked up, carried home, and cooked to perfection with minimal steps.

Click here to see the full menu from Ledge Rock Grille.

The restaurant is located at 596 Larsmont Way in Two Harbors, Minn.