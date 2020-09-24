Natural Light Candles and Crafts Now Open

DULUTH, Minn.– A new homemade candle shop has made its way into west Duluth. Natural Light Candles and crafts are now open on the corner of Grand and Central Avenue.

The shop sells homemade candles made from all natural products, along with other locally produced items. Owner and candle maker Kyia Plummer says it’s been a dream of hers to have a candle shop of her own.

“Seeing the people come in, the support that this community is already showing has been incredible so it’s very heartwarming to know that people are here to support small businesses,” said Plummer.

Those who don’t feel comfortable going inside the store right now because of COVID-19 orders can be made on the company’s website for pick or delivery.